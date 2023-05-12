iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Up 163.3% in April

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 875,000 shares, an increase of 163.3% from the April 15th total of 332,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $73.58. The company had a trading volume of 341,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,409. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average of $71.31. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $74.35.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

