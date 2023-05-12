iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,069,000 after purchasing an additional 398,365 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,167,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,146,000 after purchasing an additional 310,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,274,000 after acquiring an additional 304,262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $150.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.42 and a 200 day moving average of $153.52. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

