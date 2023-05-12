iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,437 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.61. 465,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,816,778. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

