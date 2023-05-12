ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 80 at Barclays

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 80 ($1.01) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ITV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

ITV Stock Down 3.0 %

ITVPY stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,432. ITV has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66.

ITV Company Profile

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

