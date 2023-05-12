Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 7,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 33,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a market cap of $130.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.75.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R.

