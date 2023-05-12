Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Lifted to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $26.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.24%.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,973.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 81.1% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 40,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1,082.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 106,885 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

