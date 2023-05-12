Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,488 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 0.7% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNLA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 22,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,035. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

