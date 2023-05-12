Jefferies Financial Group Trims GAP (NYSE:GPS) Target Price to $9.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GPS. StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on GAP from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GAP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.12.

GAP Stock Performance

NYSE GPS opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GAP will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $201,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 31,209 shares of company stock worth $282,671 in the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in GAP by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in GAP by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in GAP by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Articles

