JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Raised to $16.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.04.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE JELD opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.31. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $19.51.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 1.18%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 233,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.