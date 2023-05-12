Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JNCE. Piper Sandler cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Jounce Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

JNCE opened at $1.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $5.87.

Insider Activity at Jounce Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Jounce Therapeutics

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, Director Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 39,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $72,571.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 65,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $65,043.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,002.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 39,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $72,571.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,241.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 61,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,613,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after buying an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 133,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

