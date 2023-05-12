JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Friday, February 24th. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Alkami Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ALKT opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $17.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $55.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $317,028.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 537,100 shares in the company, valued at $6,772,831. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Long Path Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,297,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 448.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,279,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 24.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,466,000 after buying an additional 697,148 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,096,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 646,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alkami Technology by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after buying an additional 473,926 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

