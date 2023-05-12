JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Sowell Financial Services LLC’s Largest Position

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $66,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,285. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

