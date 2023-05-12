JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,779 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 3.5% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 212,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 756.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,151,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,735,000 after purchasing an additional 659,655 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock remained flat at $50.28 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 540,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,111. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

