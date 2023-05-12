Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Shares Up 5.7%

Just Eat plc (OTCMKTS:JSTTY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 4,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Just Eat Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10.

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

