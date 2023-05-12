Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Shares Down 2.5%

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.36. Approximately 175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on KKKUF shares. Nomura lowered Kakaku.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kakaku.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Kakaku.com Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62.

About Kakaku.com

Kakaku.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services through its website Kakaku.com. It operates through the following segments: Internet Media and Finance. The Internet Media segment includes customer support services, advertising services, sales support, information provision, Tabelog business, 4Travel business, and others, such as external media articles.

