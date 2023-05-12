Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the April 15th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

KAO Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KAOOY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.44. 55,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,265. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. KAO has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $9.28.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer and chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Chemical, and Others. The Consumer Products segment includes Cosmetics, Skin Care and Hair Care, Human Health Care, Fabric and Home Care Businesses. The Cosmetics business offers make-up products such as RMK, SUQQU, Primavista, COFFRET DOR, KATE, SENSAI, and Molton Brown.

