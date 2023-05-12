Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Trading 3.9% Higher

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.28. 52,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 153,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KELYA shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $679.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.52%.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kelly Services by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 656,552 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,531,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,994,000 after acquiring an additional 145,684 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 228,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 138,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,977,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in several staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

