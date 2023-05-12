Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Piper Sandler

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kemper from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.25.

KMPR opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.90. Kemper has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $68.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Analysts forecast that Kemper will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.27%.

In related news, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $159,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,590.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $159,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at $909,590.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

