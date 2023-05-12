Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Kennedy-Wilson from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -164.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KW. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 268.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

