Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Sells $328,800.00 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. Wedbush decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

