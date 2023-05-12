Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Short Interest Up 109.0% in April

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 109.0% from the April 15th total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Shares of KTCC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,465. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. Key Tronic has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Key Tronic

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Key Tronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

