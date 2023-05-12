Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Robert W. Baird

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Price Performance

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average is $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.91. Kforce has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $72.48.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Kforce had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,909.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 34.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 5.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kforce

(Get Rating)

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.