Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) PT Raised to $28.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.38.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KRG opened at $20.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 675.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3,200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.