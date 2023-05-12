Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Trading Down 1.7%

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Rating) was down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €18.30 ($20.11) and last traded at €18.52 ($20.35). Approximately 8,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.84 ($20.70).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.39. The stock has a market cap of $305.95 million, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

