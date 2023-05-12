Komodo (KMD) Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $38.14 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00122547 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00047151 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00030839 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000731 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

