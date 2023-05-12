Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$36.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LIF. Raymond James decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$29.13 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$25.24 and a 12 month high of C$39.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.57.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Cuts Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$48.27 million during the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 114.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.4707986 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 77.50%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

(Get Rating)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.