Larry Barden Buys 3,000 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE DAR traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.40. 1,285,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,905. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 84.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 11.3% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 27.8% in the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 81,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 17,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 29.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

