LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Moffett Nathanson

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities raised LegalZoom.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of LZ opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 0.83. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 26.71% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. LegalZoom.com’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard Preece sold 30,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $244,326.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,318.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 38,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $327,479.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 516,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 30,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $244,326.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 384,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,318.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,551 over the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 115,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 47,934 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 61,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

