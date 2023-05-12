Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Price Performance
Leju stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.
About Leju
