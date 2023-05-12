Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Trading Down 8.4%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 8,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 65,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

