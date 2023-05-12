Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Short Interest Down 42.5% in April

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of LBRDP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. 5,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,130. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. ( NASDAQ:LBRDP Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

