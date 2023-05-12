Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Short Interest Down 42.5% in April

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Liberty Broadband Price Performance
Shares of LBRDP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. 5,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,130. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24.
Liberty Broadband Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDP)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.