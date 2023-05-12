Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.44 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,763.79 or 0.06620550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $11.44 billion and approximately $22.32 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 6,487,572 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 6,458,714.78511577. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,828.87842373 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $24,359,634.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

