Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) EVP Michele R. Kuhrt Sells 3,505 Shares

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.33. The company had a trading volume of 241,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $176.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.33.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.