Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Lowered by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $2,006,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,440,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Linde by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Linde by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 2,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.63.

Insider Activity

Linde Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LIN opened at $367.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.92. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $373.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

