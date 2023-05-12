Lisk Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.33 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00003164 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $118.00 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006975 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000260 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003302 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003436 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001050 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000999 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,130,130 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.