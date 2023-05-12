LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) PT Raised to $51.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.60.

LIVN stock opened at $47.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 0.87.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $263.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $94,461.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

