LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Short Interest Update

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.0 days.

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSPF remained flat at $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 70 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

