Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.70 and last traded at C$12.70. Approximately 11,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 18,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.20.

Los Andes Copper Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$361.16 million, a P/E ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Los Andes Copper alerts:

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Los Andes Copper

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through three segments: Mineral Exploration, Hydroelectric Project, and Corporate. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.