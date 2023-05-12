Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LITE. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

LITE opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. Lumentum has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $96.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 35.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

