Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lynas Rare Earths from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Down 3.9 %

Lynas Rare Earths stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

