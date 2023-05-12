Maker (MKR) Price Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $634.72 or 0.02399028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $620.52 million and approximately $28.32 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maker has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker Token Profile

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MakerDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and open-source project on the Ethereum blockchain, created in 2014. Its governance token, MKR, is used by people around the world to manage the Maker Protocol and its financial risks. MKR voting power is proportional to the amount of MKR a voter stakes in the voting contract, DSChief. Maker Protocol enables users to create currency and is governed by MKR holders deciding on key parameters (stability fees, collateral types/rates, etc.) The Maker Protocol is the first DeFi application to earn significant adoption. The Maker Foundation is part of the global Maker community and works towards decentralizing the project.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

