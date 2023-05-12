MARBLEX (MBX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.00 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $48.18 million and $3.00 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,868,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,093,589 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,868,321 with 53,093,588.92421606 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.07735956 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,252,233.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

