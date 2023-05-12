MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.48

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 2095893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Several brokerages have commented on MBI. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MBIA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Compass Point upgraded MBIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $428.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.21.

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MBIA Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in MBIA by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MBIA by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in MBIA by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in MBIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 281,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in MBIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

