MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Insider Sells $276,377.04 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $276,377.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Benjamin Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,987 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $22,391.38.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,996 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $19,846.76.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $52,385.20.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.92 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.56. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 250,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 45,626 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,845,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 708,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDXG shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

