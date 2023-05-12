Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,547 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up about 3.8% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $26,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.2% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 32,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 504.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth $1,426,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $81.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average is $77.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 18.21%.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

