Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Trading Down 17.1%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Rating) shares dropped 17.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04). Approximately 4,605,337 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,869,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

Mirriad Advertising Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £8.93 million, a P/E ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

Mirriad Advertising Company Profile

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts advertising imagery, such as products, signage formats, or videos into pre-existing video content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India.

