Mizuho Increases Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target to $274.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

KRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $323.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.13.

KRTX opened at $227.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.79. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.95) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,019,720 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 189.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 102,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,679,000 after buying an additional 67,274 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,289,000 after buying an additional 453,096 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 31.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

