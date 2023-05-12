Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.42 million. Model N also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.23-0.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MODN. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.38.

Model N Trading Down 1.2 %

MODN stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 133,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45. Model N has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Model N will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $230,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,240 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $34,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,092.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $230,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,238 shares of company stock worth $1,832,671. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Model N by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after buying an additional 159,213 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Model N by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,304,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,979,000 after buying an additional 19,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Model N by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after buying an additional 123,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Model N by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after buying an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

