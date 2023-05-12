Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.73.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $59.28 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $3,898,552.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,399.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,771 shares of company stock valued at $8,757,492 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

