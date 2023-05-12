Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNSTGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.73.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $59.28 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNSTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $3,898,552.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,399.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,771 shares of company stock valued at $8,757,492 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

