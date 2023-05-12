Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $312.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.27.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $308.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.17 and its 200 day moving average is $295.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 2,543.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 697.0% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,381,000 after acquiring an additional 872,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 137.1% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,094,000 after acquiring an additional 756,663 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.